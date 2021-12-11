Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) was downgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $183.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.47.

Shares of MMC opened at $171.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $86.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 1 year low of $106.95 and a 1 year high of $174.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.62.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 58,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.69, for a total transaction of $9,775,488.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 237,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total value of $39,746,749.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 304,597 shares of company stock worth $51,058,405. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 31.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 965,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,824,000 after purchasing an additional 231,691 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

