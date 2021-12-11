MASQ Market Capitalization Reaches $6.19 Million (MASQ)

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded up 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 11th. One MASQ coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000527 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, MASQ has traded 36.1% higher against the dollar. MASQ has a market capitalization of $6.19 million and $166,206.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00056288 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,976.97 or 0.08245722 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.91 or 0.00080665 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,360.43 or 1.00268838 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00057093 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002801 BTC.

MASQ Coin Profile

MASQ’s launch date was November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,388,456 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

Buying and Selling MASQ

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MASQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MASQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

