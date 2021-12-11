Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $17.63. Mastech Digital shares last traded at $17.05, with a volume of 2,317 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $205.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $59.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.64 million. Mastech Digital had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 4.90%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mastech Digital, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its position in Mastech Digital by 120.0% during the second quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 368,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,511,000 after purchasing an additional 201,070 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Mastech Digital by 105.5% during the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 47,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 24,507 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastech Digital during the second quarter worth approximately $365,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Mastech Digital during the second quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Mastech Digital by 2.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 240,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares during the period. 13.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH)

Mastech Digital, Inc engages in the provision of digital transformation information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Data & Analytics Services, and Information Technology (IT) Staffing Services. The Data & Analytics Services segment delivers data management and analytics services to customers globally.

