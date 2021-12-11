Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $17.63. Mastech Digital shares last traded at $17.05, with a volume of 2,317 shares changing hands.
The firm has a market cap of $205.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.
Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $59.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.64 million. Mastech Digital had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 4.90%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mastech Digital, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.
About Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH)
Mastech Digital, Inc engages in the provision of digital transformation information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Data & Analytics Services, and Information Technology (IT) Staffing Services. The Data & Analytics Services segment delivers data management and analytics services to customers globally.
