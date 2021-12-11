MAX Exchange Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $917,390.12 (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 11th. In the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. One MAX Exchange Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000825 BTC on exchanges. MAX Exchange Token has a total market capitalization of $917,390.12 and approximately $30,945.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,514.40 or 0.99141414 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00050194 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $140.31 or 0.00286730 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004753 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.51 or 0.00397493 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.21 or 0.00159830 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00010344 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00008797 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001854 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Coin Profile

MAX Exchange Token (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,271,283 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . MAX Exchange Token’s official website is max.maicoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

MAX Exchange Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAX Exchange Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MAX Exchange Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

