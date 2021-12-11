Maxcoin Price Tops $0.0107 on Top Exchanges (MAX)

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded up 34.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 10th. Maxcoin has a market cap of $656,496.86 and approximately $196.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Maxcoin has traded up 52% against the US dollar. One Maxcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,094.47 or 0.99053984 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00048223 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.41 or 0.00283000 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004625 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $188.08 or 0.00387368 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.03 or 0.00160707 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00010148 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00008687 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Maxcoin Profile

Maxcoin (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Maxcoin is www.maxcoinproject.org . The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Maxcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maxcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maxcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

