MCDEX (MCB) Market Cap Reaches $59.50 Million

MCDEX (CURRENCY:MCB) traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 11th. MCDEX has a market capitalization of $59.50 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of MCDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MCDEX has traded 21.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MCDEX coin can currently be purchased for about $32.09 or 0.00075684 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MCDEX Coin Profile

MCB is a coin. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. MCDEX’s total supply is 2,268,644 coins and its circulating supply is 1,854,178 coins. MCDEX’s official Twitter account is @MyCryptoBank and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MCDEX is mcdex.io . The Reddit community for MCDEX is https://reddit.com/r/MCDEX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monte Carlo Decentralized Exchange is a crypto trading platform. It is powered by the Mai Protocol smart contracts deployed on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling MCDEX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MCDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MCDEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MCDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

