Medicalchain (MTN) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $55,211.00

Medicalchain (CURRENCY:MTN) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 11th. Medicalchain has a market capitalization of $1.43 million and approximately $55,211.00 worth of Medicalchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Medicalchain has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Medicalchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00056676 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,012.90 or 0.08258035 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.43 or 0.00081133 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00057604 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,527.16 or 0.99862723 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Medicalchain Coin Profile

Medicalchain’s launch date was January 31st, 2018. Medicalchain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 320,948,761 coins. The official message board for Medicalchain is medicalchain.com/en/news . The Reddit community for Medicalchain is /r/MedicalChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Medicalchain is medicalchain.com/en . Medicalchain’s official Twitter account is @MyTrackNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mytracknet is a global lost and found network that uses blockchain technology to incentivize paritipants for their contribution, while implementing a unified solution for every Bluetooth tracker in the market. MTN is a Waves-based asset used to reward those who help others recover lost items. Mytracknet is the winner of the Waves ico-hub competition.”

Buying and Selling Medicalchain

