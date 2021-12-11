Medifast, Inc. (MED) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.42 on February 8th

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 1.42 per share by the specialty retailer on Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th.

Medifast has increased its dividend payment by 213.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Medifast has a dividend payout ratio of 33.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Medifast to earn $16.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.1%.

NYSE MED opened at $196.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.44. Medifast has a 1 year low of $183.46 and a 1 year high of $336.99.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.64. Medifast had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 87.41%. The business had revenue of $413.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Medifast will post 13.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MED has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Medifast from $395.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $231.89 per share, for a total transaction of $973,938.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Medifast stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,020 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,606 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.30% of Medifast worth $43,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

