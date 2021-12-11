MenaPay (MPAY) Trading Down 27.1% This Week

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 11th. One MenaPay coin can currently be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. MenaPay has a market capitalization of $572,735.10 and approximately $149.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MenaPay has traded 27.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MenaPay alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004310 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00040572 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00007023 BTC.

About MenaPay

MenaPay (CRYPTO:MPAY) is a coin. MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,138,176 coins. The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MenaPay is www.menapay.io . MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio and its Facebook page is accessible here . MenaPay’s official message board is medium.com/menapay

According to CryptoCompare, “MenaPay has been designed to comply with Islamic finance requirements. The MenaPay Platform does not use or give interest, and proves this via witnesses thanks to the blockchain technology. The MenaPay Platform shares the revenue of the platform with the MenaPay Token Holders in accordance with Islamic finance approach. As a result of this structure, MenaPay is expected to help the digital transformation of the region. “

MenaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MenaPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MenaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MenaPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MenaPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.