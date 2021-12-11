Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.980-$1.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $285 million-$300 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $283.27 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VIVO. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meridian Bioscience from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

NASDAQ VIVO opened at $17.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.85. Meridian Bioscience has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $30.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $775.71 million, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.41.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 23.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meridian Bioscience will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Meridian Bioscience stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Meridian Bioscience were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 98.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

