Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) Lowered to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $7.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $15.00.

MESA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Mesa Air Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:MESA opened at $5.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $205.29 million, a PE ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.71 and its 200-day moving average is $8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.81. Mesa Air Group has a 52 week low of $5.31 and a 52 week high of $17.40.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $130.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.65 million. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 3.29%. Mesa Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mesa Air Group will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MESA. FMR LLC increased its stake in Mesa Air Group by 31.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 424,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 102,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Mesa Air Group by 47.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 492,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,627,000 after purchasing an additional 159,561 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its stake in Mesa Air Group by 1,057.1% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,616,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303,971 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mesa Air Group by 73.5% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 17,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Mesa Air Group by 8.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. 60.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet includes American Eagle and United Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

