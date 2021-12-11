Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) CFO John Sakys Sells 1,758 Shares

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) CFO John Sakys sold 1,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.74, for a total transaction of $570,892.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

John Sakys also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 11th, John Sakys sold 1,000 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.12, for a total transaction of $317,120.00.

On Wednesday, October 20th, John Sakys sold 2,000 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.86, for a total transaction of $619,720.00.

Mesa Laboratories stock traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $322.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,125. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 350.20 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $311.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $285.72. The company has a current ratio of 11.13, a quick ratio of 10.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $232.88 and a twelve month high of $329.02.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.60. Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $35.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.95 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 68.82%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MLAB shares. TheStreet raised shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $344.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Mesa Laboratories by 14.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 932,272 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $252,804,000 after acquiring an additional 114,355 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 118.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 73,880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,338,000 after buying an additional 40,104 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 85.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 45,094 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,635,000 after buying an additional 20,782 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Mesa Laboratories by 35.8% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,506 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,119,000 after purchasing an additional 18,595 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 233.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,457 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,883,000 after acquiring an additional 13,622 shares during the period. 90.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

