Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Shares Sold by Sage Capital Advisors llc

Sage Capital Advisors llc lessened its position in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,441 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Meta Financial Group were worth $2,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,875,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Meta Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Meta Financial Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,079,713 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $105,296,000 after buying an additional 33,087 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meta Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $582,000. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Financial Group alerts:

CASH has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

NASDAQ:CASH opened at $57.73 on Friday. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.76 and a twelve month high of $65.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.47 and a 200-day moving average of $53.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.87.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.31). Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 25.07%. The firm had revenue of $120.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is 4.56%.

In related news, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total transaction of $119,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Anthony M. Sharett sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total transaction of $30,445.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

Recommended Story: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.