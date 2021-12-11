Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) COO Joseph Elias Khoury Sells 20,000 Shares

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $909,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Methode Electronics stock opened at $43.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.19. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.75 and a 12 month high of $50.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.15.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 10.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Analysts predict that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is 17.95%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEI. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Methode Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Methode Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Methode Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Methode Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Methode Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

