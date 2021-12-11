Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) COO Joseph Elias Khoury Sells 20,000 Shares

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $909,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of Methode Electronics stock opened at $43.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.19. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.75 and a 12 month high of $50.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.15.
Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 10.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Analysts predict that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEI. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Methode Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Methode Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Methode Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Methode Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Methode Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.
About Methode Electronics
Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.
