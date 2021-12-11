Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

Methode Electronics has increased its dividend payment by 22.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Methode Electronics has a dividend payout ratio of 18.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of Methode Electronics stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $43.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,255. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.15. Methode Electronics has a 52-week low of $36.75 and a 52-week high of $50.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 13.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Methode Electronics will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $85,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $909,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,955 shares of company stock valued at $1,163,600. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Methode Electronics stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,567 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.05% of Methode Electronics worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

