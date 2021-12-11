Metro (TSE:MRU) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $61.64

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$61.64 and traded as high as C$63.41. Metro shares last traded at C$63.03, with a volume of 264,724 shares.

MRU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Metro from C$67.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Metro from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Metro in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Metro from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Metro from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Metro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$68.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$62.51 and its 200-day moving average price is C$61.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.24 billion and a PE ratio of 18.93.

Metro (TSE:MRU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.12 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Metro Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Metro’s dividend payout ratio is 28.53%.

Metro Company Profile (TSE:MRU)

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

