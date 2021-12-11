MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 628,561 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,426 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust were worth $3,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 39.2% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 83,800 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the second quarter worth $82,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the second quarter worth $161,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 7.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 76,496 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 4.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 303,663 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 13,911 shares during the period. 10.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MFS Multimarket Income Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MMT opened at $6.49 on Friday. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $6.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.40.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.58%.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT).

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.