MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised MGM Resorts International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet raised MGM Resorts International from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded MGM Resorts International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $58.90 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.74.

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $41.41 on Tuesday. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $27.81 and a 12-month high of $51.17. The company has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85 and a beta of 2.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 8.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.77%.

In related news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $2,626,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Todd Meinert sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $300,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,646,064. Company insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,236,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,274 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,797,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,715,000 after purchasing an additional 8,896,662 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,751,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683,400 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,646,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,826,000 after purchasing an additional 142,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,007,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,927,000 after purchasing an additional 583,967 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

