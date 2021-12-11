Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.66 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) will post $7.66 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Micron Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.65 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.67 billion. Micron Technology posted sales of $5.77 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, December 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Micron Technology will report full-year sales of $31.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $30.07 billion to $32.67 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $35.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.17 billion to $37.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Micron Technology.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.09. Micron Technology had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Micron Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.94.

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, reaching $85.54. 11,945,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,655,956. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $65.67 and a 1-year high of $96.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.15.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total transaction of $370,759.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $608,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,327,448. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MU. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,554 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 30,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $726,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,744,336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $123,813,000 after purchasing an additional 87,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

