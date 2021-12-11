Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Aldebaran Financial Inc.

Aldebaran Financial Inc. increased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,830 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 1.6% of Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,824,958 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,868,081,000 after buying an additional 2,249,303 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Microsoft by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,408,922 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $52,123,577,000 after buying an additional 13,584,306 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,322,145 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $33,314,811,000 after buying an additional 3,090,751 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Microsoft by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 92,898,047 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $25,166,309,000 after buying an additional 2,669,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Microsoft by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,454,527,000 after buying an additional 2,783,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen increased their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.85.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $342.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.87. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $209.11 and a one year high of $349.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $322.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $295.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.74%.

Microsoft announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

