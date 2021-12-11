Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,934 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 3.5% of Cardinal Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $16,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Yale University acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000. 69.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSFT stock opened at $342.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.32, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.87. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $209.11 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $322.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $295.62.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 27.74%.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $349.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $375.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on Microsoft from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Fundamental Research raised their price objective on Microsoft from $281.78 to $299.93 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.85.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

