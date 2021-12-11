Millennium Management LLC Acquires New Position in ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 369,162 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 0.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,551,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,376,000 after purchasing an additional 16,648 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 0.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,478,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 10,020 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 39.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,222,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 348,828 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 13.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,046,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 122,136 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 958,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 115,714 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZIOP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ZIOPHARM Oncology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.06.

Shares of ZIOP opened at $1.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.03. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $5.95. The stock has a market cap of $263.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.77.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jaime Vieser bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $191,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Company Profile

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of immuno-oncology platforms that leverage cell- and gene-based therapies to treat patients with cancer. Its pipeline includes Sleeping Beauty TCR-T Targeting neoantigens; Ad-RTS-hlL-12 + veledimex; and Sleeping Beauty CAR-T.

