Millennium Management LLC Acquires Shares of 51,660 Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 51,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 21.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 28.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 0.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 884,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,721,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 26.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 370.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139 shares during the period. 52.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Codorus Valley Bancorp news, Director John W. Giambalvo acquired 4,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.35 per share, with a total value of $99,747.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 5,922 shares of company stock valued at $126,660 in the last three months. 4.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Codorus Valley Bancorp stock opened at $21.71 on Friday. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $15.29 and a one year high of $23.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.72 million, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.70.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.16 million during the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 18.78%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Codorus Valley Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It offers personal banking, mortgage banking, wealth management and real estate services. The company was founded on October 7, 1986 and is headquartered in York, PA.

