Millennium Management LLC Invests $960,000 in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,766 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $960,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NNI. Sycale Advisors NY LLC increased its stake in shares of Nelnet by 19.2% during the second quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 365,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,486,000 after acquiring an additional 58,928 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Nelnet during the second quarter worth about $3,653,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Nelnet by 31.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 150,247 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,505,000 after buying an additional 36,239 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Nelnet by 74.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,726 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,471,000 after buying an additional 31,009 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Nelnet by 72.1% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,379,000 after buying an additional 24,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Nelnet alerts:

Shares of NNI opened at $96.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 61.31, a quick ratio of 61.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.75. Nelnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.14 and a twelve month high of $96.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.62.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.45). Nelnet had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $286.66 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Nelnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio is 7.48%.

Nelnet Profile

Nelnet, Inc engages in the provision of education-related products and services, as well as loan asset management. It operates through the business following segments: Loan Systems & Servicing, Education Technology, Services and Payment Processing, Communications, and Asset Generation and Management.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Nelnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nelnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.