Millennium Management LLC Sells 25,527 Shares of Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,527 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.99% of Metacrine worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTCR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Metacrine by 13,749.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 47,710 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Metacrine during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Metacrine during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Metacrine by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 408,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 160,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Metacrine in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.13% of the company’s stock.

MTCR opened at $1.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 6.33 and a quick ratio of 6.33. Metacrine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.90.

In other news, major shareholder Global Strategic Fund Venbio sold 75,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total transaction of $123,057.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 22.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MTCR shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Metacrine from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright downgraded Metacrine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Metacrine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Metacrine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Metacrine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.55.

Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases. It is developing MET409 that has completed Phase 1b proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and is in Phase 2a clinical trial in combination with empagliflozin for the treatment of patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus and NASH.

