Millennium Management LLC Trims Holdings in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,329 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,826 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in PDF Solutions were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDFS. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PDF Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,352,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PDF Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,362,000. Divisar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PDF Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,045,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 190.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,976,000 after acquiring an additional 183,432 shares during the period. Finally, Samjo Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 1,375,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,998,000 after acquiring an additional 159,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PDFS. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of PDF Solutions in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of PDF Solutions from $28.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

In related news, Director Michael B. Gustafson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PDFS opened at $30.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.33. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -23.73 and a beta of 1.37. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.44 and a 1 year high of $33.78.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $29.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.00 million. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 46.30% and a negative return on equity of 20.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts expect that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

PDF Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products, services and platforms include proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services.

