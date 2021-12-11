Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.35, for a total transaction of $2,541,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 1st, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.91, for a total transaction of $2,969,190.00.

On Friday, November 26th, Stephane Bancel sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.62, for a total transaction of $3,196,200.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.01, for a total transaction of $2,457,090.00.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.57, for a total transaction of $2,111,130.00.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $3,150,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.25, for a total transaction of $3,098,250.00.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.90, for a total transaction of $3,005,100.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.90, for a total transaction of $2,834,100.00.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.23, for a total transaction of $2,864,070.00.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.44, for a total transaction of $3,540,960.00.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $257.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $298.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $313.08. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.66 and a 1-year high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Towercrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at about $280,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 195.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,601,000 after acquiring an additional 29,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.31.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

