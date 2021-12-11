Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Bought by JJJ Advisors Inc.

JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 1,785.7% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 107.1% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.41, for a total transaction of $6,711,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.41, for a total value of $8,948,200.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,614,597 shares in the company, valued at $722,386,843.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 465,250 shares of company stock worth $155,563,385 over the last quarter. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRNA shares. Cowen started coverage on Moderna in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Moderna in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Moderna from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.31.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $257.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $298.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $313.08. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.66 and a 52 week high of $497.49. The company has a market cap of $104.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.34.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.49 by ($1.79). The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

