Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hello Group Inc. provides mobile social and entertainment platform primarily in China. Hello Group Inc., formerly known as Momo Inc., is based in BEIJING. “

MOMO has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Momo from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Citigroup downgraded Momo from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $13.60 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.98.

NASDAQ MOMO opened at $10.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 4.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.84. Momo has a fifty-two week low of $8.66 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The information services provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $2.40. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Momo had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Momo will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOMO. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Momo by 1,635.1% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,473,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,553,000 after buying an additional 1,388,200 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Momo by 147.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,414,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,653,000 after buying an additional 841,755 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Momo by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,877,528 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $120,605,000 after buying an additional 655,039 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Momo by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,326,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $142,791,000 after buying an additional 515,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Momo during the 2nd quarter worth $7,180,000. 60.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Momo Company Profile

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. The platform includes Momo mobile application and related features, functionalities, tools and services that are provided to users, customers and platform partners. It offerings includes live video, value added and mobile game services.

