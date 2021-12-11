Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products. Its products include containerboards, sack kraft papers, speciality kraft papers, corrugated packaging products, industrial bags, extrusion coatings, films and hygiene components, release liners, office and printing papers and graphic printing papers as well as pre-made bags and pouches, printed laminates and high-barrier films. The company operates primarily in central Europe, Russia, North America and South Africa. Mondi plc is based in Addlestone, the United Kingdom. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Investec raised Mondi to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Shares of Mondi stock opened at $48.77 on Thursday. Mondi has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $59.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

About Mondi

Mondi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of packaging and paper products. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment comprises the operations of containerboard and corrugated solutions.

