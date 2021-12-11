MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target Raised to $525.00 at Morgan Stanley

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $480.00 to $525.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MDB. Mizuho lifted their target price on MongoDB from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on MongoDB from $534.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a $475.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on MongoDB from $495.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on MongoDB from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $533.24.

MongoDB stock opened at $507.73 on Tuesday. MongoDB has a 12-month low of $238.01 and a 12-month high of $590.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $510.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $428.69. The stock has a market cap of $33.60 billion, a PE ratio of -107.34 and a beta of 0.66.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 239.38% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. The firm had revenue of $226.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.98) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that MongoDB will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MongoDB news, CTO Mark Porter sold 2,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.36, for a total value of $1,223,767.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.14, for a total value of $4,781,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,555 shares of company stock worth $30,699,509 over the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in MongoDB by 54.2% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in MongoDB during the second quarter worth $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB during the second quarter worth $36,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB during the second quarter worth $44,000. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

