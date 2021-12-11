Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $336.89 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) will report sales of $336.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Monro’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $344.40 million and the lowest is $331.55 million. Monro reported sales of $284.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monro will report full-year sales of $1.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Monro.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $347.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.13 million. Monro had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

In other Monro news, CEO Michael T. Broderick purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.45 per share, for a total transaction of $151,125.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Auerbach sold 2,750 shares of Monro stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $171,792.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNRO. FMR LLC increased its position in Monro by 6.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 575,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,762,000 after buying an additional 32,522 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Monro in the first quarter worth $768,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Monro by 4.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,490 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Monro by 22.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monro in the second quarter worth $58,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNRO opened at $57.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.36, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.78. Monro has a 52-week low of $47.42 and a 52-week high of $72.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.80%.

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

