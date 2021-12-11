Moreno Evelyn V Cuts Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Moreno Evelyn V trimmed its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,879 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 3,410 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies accounts for approximately 2.0% of Moreno Evelyn V’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $8,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 181.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 544 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 754 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TJX. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of TJX Companies to a “top pick” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.15.

Shares of TJX opened at $74.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.52. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.15 and a twelve month high of $76.94. The stock has a market cap of $89.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.49%.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.