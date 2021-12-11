Moreno Evelyn V Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Moreno Evelyn V lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 2.3% of Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA opened at $79.07 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $70.67 and a twelve month high of $82.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.95.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

