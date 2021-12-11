Moreno Evelyn V Lowers Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Moreno Evelyn V lowered its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 0.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the second quarter worth about $36,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in American Tower by 34.2% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Tower news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $225,593.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMT. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp upped their target price on American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lowered their target price on American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $305.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.14.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $272.57 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $197.50 and a 12-month high of $303.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 95.27%.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

