Moreno Evelyn V Sells 723 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Moreno Evelyn V lowered its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 723 shares during the period. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HFR Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth $9,613,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,925,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,570,426,000 after buying an additional 175,552 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,181,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth $1,316,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 8.7% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 54,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,693,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 1,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.26, for a total value of $447,625.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.63, for a total transaction of $8,212,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,513 shares of company stock worth $15,972,182. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $236.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $223.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.45. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.31 and a 1 year high of $241.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

ADP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $228.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.57.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

