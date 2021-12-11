Morgan Stanley Acquires 2,345 Shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) by 5.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in IGM Biosciences were worth $3,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IGMS. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 313.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the second quarter worth $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on IGMS. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of IGM Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.67.

In other news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total transaction of $79,612.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IGM Biosciences stock opened at $49.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.44. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.81 and a beta of -1.24. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.80 and a 12-month high of $127.11.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

