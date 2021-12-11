Morgan Stanley Buys 164,609 Shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) by 973.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 164,609 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.27% of Kura Oncology worth $3,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Kura Oncology by 46.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 65,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 20,972 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 37.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 57,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 15,625 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 32.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 980,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,451,000 after purchasing an additional 239,114 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 13.8% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 20.3% in the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

Shares of KURA opened at $12.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $813.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.58. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.02 and a 1-year high of $42.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.69.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KURA. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Monday, November 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kura Oncology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

See Also: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KURA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA).

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.