Morgan Stanley Increases MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Price Target to $51.00

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) had its price target upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $51.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MP. Benchmark started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MP Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.56.

Shares of MP Materials stock opened at $47.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 17.74 and a quick ratio of 17.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.40. MP Materials has a 1 year low of $23.18 and a 1 year high of $51.77. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 70.73 and a beta of 3.56.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. MP Materials had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $99.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that MP Materials will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,095,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total transaction of $37,930,087.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 49.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MP Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MP Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MP Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in MP Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in MP Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

