Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. Declares — Dividend of $1.00 (NYSE:IIF)

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) declared a — dividend on Thursday, December 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 1.0011 per share on Friday, January 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of NYSE IIF opened at $26.39 on Friday. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund has a 52 week low of $19.94 and a 52 week high of $28.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.41.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,959 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.14% of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

