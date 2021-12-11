Morgan Stanley Lowers Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIF) to Underweight

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIF) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of SLOIF stock opened at $270.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $249.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.12. Soitec has a 1-year low of $179.70 and a 1-year high of $273.50.
About Soitec
