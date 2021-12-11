Morgan Stanley Lowers Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIF) to Underweight

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIF) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of SLOIF stock opened at $270.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $249.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.12. Soitec has a 1-year low of $179.70 and a 1-year high of $273.50.

About Soitec

Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials worldwide. Its products are used to manufacture chips that are used in smart phones, tablets, computers, IT servers, and data centers, as well as electronic components in cars, connected devices, and industrial and medical equipment. It offers FD-SOI (Fully Depleted Silicon-On-Insulator) for low power computing applications and PD-SOI and FinFET-SOI products for high-performance computing markets.

