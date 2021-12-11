Morgan Stanley Raises Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Price Target to $16.00

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.62.

Liberty Oilfield Services stock opened at $10.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 2.88. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $17.78.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $653.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.36 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 12.29% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 9,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $109,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Stock sold 154,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $2,003,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,126,168 shares of company stock worth $117,427,149 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 42.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,590,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,598,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325,969 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 21.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,556,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,438 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,478,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,219,000 after buying an additional 1,582,374 shares during the period. Exor Capital LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 4,982,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,557,000 after buying an additional 322,208 shares during the period. Finally, Towle & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 3,008,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,606,000 after buying an additional 1,276,950 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

