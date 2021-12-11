Morgan Stanley Sells 241,271 Shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) by 57.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 181,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 241,271 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $3,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 259.6% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 30,403 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 3,200.6% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,095,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,418,000 after buying an additional 1,062,600 shares during the last quarter. BlueMar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 19.3% in the second quarter. BlueMar Capital Management LLC now owns 296,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,328,000 after buying an additional 47,817 shares during the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the second quarter valued at about $565,000. Finally, Skye Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the second quarter valued at about $470,000. 74.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dun & Bradstreet stock opened at $18.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.82 and a beta of 0.58. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.61 and a 1 year high of $27.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.87 and a 200-day moving average of $19.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $541.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.67 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 12.10% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DNB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. The company’s Cannae Holdings Conference presentation highlighted its path to mid-single-digit organic growth as well as an acceleration in new product development, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Sabadra adds that the price target reduction reflect the potential FY22 headwinds, but faster-than-expected organic revenue ramp and better-than-expected operating leverage could serve as catalysts for Dun & Bradstreet. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dun & Bradstreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

