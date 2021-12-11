MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Trading 7.5% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)’s share price traded up 7.5% on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $51.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. MP Materials traded as high as $50.08 and last traded at $47.48. 63,228 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,755,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.16.

MP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.56.

Get MP Materials alerts:

In related news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,095,612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total transaction of $37,930,087.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 49.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MP. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of MP Materials by 11,517.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,437,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399,795 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of MP Materials by 322.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,680,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572,810 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MP Materials by 49.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,564,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513,449 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 109.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 93,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 37.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,589,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,294,000 after acquiring an additional 969,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 17.74 and a quick ratio of 17.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.73 and a beta of 3.56.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $99.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.10 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The business’s revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About MP Materials (NYSE:MP)

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Further Reading: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.