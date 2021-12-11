mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Market Cap Reaches $16.86 Million (MTA)

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CURRENCY:MTA) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 10th. During the last seven days, mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has a market capitalization of $16.86 million and $2.16 million worth of mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) coin can now be bought for about $0.97 or 0.00002008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004351 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00039545 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.15 or 0.00206832 BTC.

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Profile

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2020. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s official Twitter account is @mstable_

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Buying and Selling mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)

