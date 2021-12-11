mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Market Cap Reaches $16.86 Million (MTA)

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CURRENCY:MTA) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 10th. During the last seven days, mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has a market capitalization of $16.86 million and $2.16 million worth of mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) coin can now be bought for about $0.97 or 0.00002008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

  • Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004351 BTC.
  • Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001164 BTC.
  • Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.
  • Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00039545 BTC.
  • Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
  • DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
  • DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
  • Dai (DAI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002076 BTC.
  • Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.15 or 0.00206832 BTC.

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Profile

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2020. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s official Twitter account is @mstable_.

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Buying and Selling mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) directly using US dollars.

