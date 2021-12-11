MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €165.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €165.00 ($185.39) price objective on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €240.00 ($269.66) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €250.00 ($280.90) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays set a €241.00 ($270.79) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €217.00 ($243.82) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €200.00 ($224.72) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €210.36 ($236.36).

Shares of MTU Aero Engines stock opened at €168.60 ($189.44) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €188.79 and a 200 day moving average price of €199.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71. MTU Aero Engines has a twelve month low of €162.30 ($182.36) and a twelve month high of €224.90 ($252.70). The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.93.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

