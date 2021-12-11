My DeFi Pet Trading Down 5% This Week (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (CURRENCY:DPET) traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 11th. One My DeFi Pet coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.54 or 0.00003130 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $10.59 million and approximately $5.34 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00056750 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,057.59 or 0.08248989 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.95 or 0.00081223 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00057832 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,165.47 or 0.99952378 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002779 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

My DeFi Pet Coin Trading

