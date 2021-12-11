MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Director William A. Koertner Sells 10,000 Shares

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Director William A. Koertner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:MYRG opened at $108.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.69 and its 200-day moving average is $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. MYR Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.87 and a 52 week high of $121.22.
MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $610.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.95 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 17.87%. MYR Group’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in MYR Group by 36.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in MYR Group in the third quarter valued at $121,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in MYR Group in the third quarter valued at $152,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in MYR Group in the third quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in MYR Group in the second quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.
MYR Group Company Profile
MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.
