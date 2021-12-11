MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Director William A. Koertner Sells 10,000 Shares

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Director William A. Koertner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYRG opened at $108.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.69 and its 200-day moving average is $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. MYR Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.87 and a 52 week high of $121.22.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $610.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.95 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 17.87%. MYR Group’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in MYR Group by 36.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in MYR Group in the third quarter valued at $121,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in MYR Group in the third quarter valued at $152,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in MYR Group in the third quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in MYR Group in the second quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

