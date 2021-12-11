MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $606.35 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) will announce sales of $606.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for MYR Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $604.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $608.70 million. MYR Group reported sales of $607.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MYR Group will report full-year sales of $2.46 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $2.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover MYR Group.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $610.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.95 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

In other news, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 12,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.64, for a total value of $1,421,512.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,143,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,058 shares of company stock worth $5,303,882 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYRG. FMR LLC grew its position in MYR Group by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in MYR Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in MYR Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $152,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in MYR Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in MYR Group by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

MYRG stock traded down $1.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $108.96. The stock had a trading volume of 77,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,151. MYR Group has a 1-year low of $54.87 and a 1-year high of $121.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.23.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

