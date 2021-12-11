National Bank Financial Comments on Yamana Gold Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:AUY)

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Yamana Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 7th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.27. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.75 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Yamana Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Yamana Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Yamana Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.40 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.26.

Shares of AUY opened at $3.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.12 and a 200-day moving average of $4.37. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.49. Yamana Gold has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $6.16.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $452.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.34 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 870.5% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,714,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,790,000 after buying an additional 1,537,899 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 69,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 15,949 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,231,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,876,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,761,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,947,000 after buying an additional 142,162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.73% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

